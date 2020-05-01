National

WA premier urges calm over China tensions

By AAP Newswire

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan. - AAP

Western Australia is "keeping the national economy alive" during the coronavirus pandemic and its trade partnership with China is a major factor, the state's premier says.

Ties between Canberra and Beijing have become strained amid calls for an international investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

Mining magnate Andrew Forrest's invitation to a Chinese diplomat to speak at a ministerial press conference without consultation has worsened tensions.

The billionaire had similarly blindsided WA officials at another conference weeks earlier.

WA Premier Mark McGowan has refused to weigh in on Mr Forrest's actions but has warned the nation can't afford to jeopardise its partnership with China.

"Western Australia keeps the national economy and the national finances alive," he said.

"But for us, the country would be underwater and I don't think the eastern states fully appreciate that.

"Around 25 per cent of this state's economic activity is based upon trade with China ... I think keeping good relationships with China and our other trading partners is very important for our economic survival."

Conservative politicians have blasted Mr Forrest, accusing him of disloyalty to Australia.

But WA's Labor premier pleaded for cool heads in a crisis.

"Don't cut off your nose to spite your face," he said.

"The federal government is racking up generations of debt in the course of one year to save businesses and save our economy and we're going to have to pay for it at some point in time.

"All I'd say is let's perhaps calm down a little bit, work cooperatively with our trading partners and make sure we continue to have an economy when all this is over."

WA's coronavirus tally remained at 551 on Thursday, while the number of active cases fell to 36.

