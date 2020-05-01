SA freight services set to take off

Some international freight services out of Adelaide Airport are set to resume after being brought to a standstill by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Singapore Airlines will use passenger aircraft to carry cargo out of Adelaide with flights scheduled for May 6 and May 13.

SA Freight Council executive officer Evan Knapp says the flights are critical for local exporters trying to maintain jobs, cash flow and supply relationships with international markets.

But he said the flights already scheduled and any future flights were dependent on industry support.

"If you are an exporter with customers in Singapore or another destination on their global network, I urge you to urgently contact your customers and freight forwarders to make use of this service," he said.

"Success of this first service may lead to a resumption of freight-only air services to other markets."

No new virus cases were diagnosed in SA on Thursday with the state having gone eight days without a new infection.

Of the 438 cases confirmed so far, 96 per cent are now considered recovered.

Only 14 cases are still active and three people remain in the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

None of those are in intensive care with a 68-year-old man previously listed as critical moved to a ward on Thursday.