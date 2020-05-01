National

SA freight services set to take off

By AAP Newswire

A plane at Adelaide airport - AAP

1 of 1

Some international freight services out of Adelaide Airport are set to resume after being brought to a standstill by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Singapore Airlines will use passenger aircraft to carry cargo out of Adelaide with flights scheduled for May 6 and May 13.

SA Freight Council executive officer Evan Knapp says the flights are critical for local exporters trying to maintain jobs, cash flow and supply relationships with international markets.

But he said the flights already scheduled and any future flights were dependent on industry support.

"If you are an exporter with customers in Singapore or another destination on their global network, I urge you to urgently contact your customers and freight forwarders to make use of this service," he said.

"Success of this first service may lead to a resumption of freight-only air services to other markets."

No new virus cases were diagnosed in SA on Thursday with the state having gone eight days without a new infection.

Of the 438 cases confirmed so far, 96 per cent are now considered recovered.

Only 14 cases are still active and three people remain in the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

None of those are in intensive care with a 68-year-old man previously listed as critical moved to a ward on Thursday.

Latest articles

Sport

New series profiling women and girls in sport

Look out for a new series — that starts next week — focusing on shining a light on sportswomen and girls across the region. McPherson Media Group has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport...

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Best Battles | Thrilling finish

Best Battles Another edition of Best Battles is upon us, where McPherson Media Group sports journalists take a walk down memory lane and look at some cracking contests between sides meant to face-off at the weekend. Mansfield v Benalla Elimination...

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Going Cresswell on the indoor rowing circuit

For the past 15 years Anne Cresswell has been a pacesetter in the world of indoor rowing, crossing continents and setting world records in the process. But with the longtime Benalla resident moving her focus to the 80-84-year-old competitive lightweight group, her mantra has shifted to; “go slower to go faster”.

Meg Saultry

MOST POPULAR

National

Police investigating phony virus app texts

Fake text messages linked to the coronavirus tracing app are being investigated by federal police, with Health Minister Greg Hunt warning charges will be laid.

AAP Newswire
National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire
National

Ruby Princess likely cause of Tas cluster

The Ruby Princess has been described as the”’ground zero” for a deadly coronavirus outbreak in northwest Tasmania, as the state confirms a 13th death.

AAP Newswire