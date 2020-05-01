National

Time for virus diplomacy, says Bishop

By AAP Newswire

Former foreign minister Julie Bishop. - AAP

Former foreign minister Julie Bishop has called for "quiet diplomacy" to resolve the dispute over an international investigation into COVID-19.

Ms Bishop's comments come as conservative MPs have blasted mining magnate Twiggy Forrest for his inviting a Chinese diplomat to a ministerial press conference unannounced.

Mr Forrest said his invitation to Victoria's Chinese consul-general Long Zhou to address the media had been a "gesture of appreciation and friendship between our two great countries".

As well, ambassador Cheng Jingye has floated a Chinese consumer boycott of Australian products in retaliation, targetting the crucial agriculture, education and tourism markets.

Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman said Chinese diplomats had been "downright despicable and menacing" since Australia started pressing the case for an investigation.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said the media conference had overshadowed the good work of the Forrests.

Ms Bishop said it was time for a change of approach.

"I think we should scale down the rhetoric, more calm and quiet diplomacy, so that we can understand more about this virus, how it got into human populations and whether decisions could have been taken that would have prevented its spread," she told the ABC.

However, she said China had a responsibility to support an independent global investigation if it did not intend to carry out its own inquiry to help the rest of the world learn what happened.

Australian National University's Andrew Carr warned attempts by Australia to rebuke China could distract from calls for an inquiry into COVID-19's origins.

Dr Carr told AAP the current spat was minor in the scheme of things but Australia shouldn't let it slide.

A serious inquiry into coronavirus' orgins could help counter conspiracy theories and racist attacks.

But Australia was well positioned to manage how diplomats inside Australia are supposed to act, he said.

