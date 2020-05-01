National

Qld ex-chief scientist to be sentenced

By AAP Newswire

Queensland's former chief scientist Suzanne Miller is set to learn her fate for fraudulently using her government-issued credit card.

The 55-year-old has pleaded guilty to using the credit card to buy around $75,000 worth of personal items between 2013 and 2017.

This included dishonestly buying a scooter and private health insurance worth $45,000, Brisbane Magistrates Court has heard.

Police charged Miller in July 2017 after an investigation by the state's corruption watchdog.

She was convicted on March 12 of a single charge of fraud after dozens of the allegations concerning her use of taxpayer money were either dropped or rolled into one offence.

Miller, a dual-national, was appointed chief scientist in December 2016 and was the first woman to hold the post.

She was paid more than $400,000 a year from her dual roles as chief scientist and chief executive of Queensland Museum.

Miller's bail was revoked on April 6 at her own request so her sentencing hearing would not be delayed.

"Her husband and daughter reside in Scotland. It is her desire to return home as soon as possible," her lawyer Remy Kurz said at the time.

She is expected to be sentenced on Friday.

