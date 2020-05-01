National

Qld rapist who burned victim to learn fate

By AAP Newswire

A Queensland man is about to learn his punishment for systematically raping and burning a woman during three weeks of drug-induced violence.

Nicholas John Crilley, 34, was convicted in the Brisbane District Court of 54 offences after a 23-day assault on the woman in June 2017.

These included supplying a dangerous drug, rape, sexual assault, grievous bodily harm, serious assault, deprivation of liberty and torture.

His vicious attacks left the woman, who was 22 at the time, so severely injured, paramedics initially thought she was dead when they found her.

Prosecutor Sandra Cupina said Crilley had taken pleasure in subjecting the woman to physical and psychological violence, and he should be sentenced to life in prison.

"The horror (she) would have been experiencing is almost unimaginable," Ms Cupina said during Crilley's sentencing hearing last week.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, suffered burns to 46 per cent of her body, broken bones and deep lacerations.

Some of her wounds were severely infected and infested with maggots.

Paramedics found the woman "on the brink of death" in a semi-conscious state.

She was placed in an induced coma and spent eight weeks in hospital recovering, which included learning to walk again.

"I have been disfigured both mentally and physically. It is something I would not wish on my worst enemies," she said, reading her victim impact statement to the court at the same hearing.

Crilley was taken into custody following a dramatic police chase involving several stolen cars.

It ended a month-long methylamphetamine-induced delusional state during which he falsely believed the woman had been part of a drive-by shooting that targeted him.

Crilley is listed to be sentenced on Friday.

