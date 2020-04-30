National

First frost expected in NSW this weekend

By AAP Newswire

A file image of a rainy day in Sydney - AAP

1 of 1

Snow has fallen and parts of NSW will experience the first frost of the winter season this weekend as a result of cold night-time temperatures.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects maximum temperatures to generally drop into the single digits and mid-teens on Friday with gusty westerly winds exacerbating the chill.

Meteorologist Helen Kirkup says around 80mm of rain fell around the Snowy Mountains region until 9am on Thursday with similar amounts expected on Friday.

Snowfall was recorded through the alpine region on Thursday and is expected to continue over the coming days, reaching into the southwest slopes and the Southern Tablelands.

Ms Kirkup said cold temperatures in Sydney will continue into the weekend but the rain should clear on Saturday.

"We're going to see this front moving out into the Tasman and behind that we'll see a high-pressure ridge start to strengthen across the region," the meteorologist said in a video shared by the weather bureau.

"With the skies clearing and this cold air mass, the night-time temperatures are going to start dropping so that we will see frost developing by Saturday night."

A severe weather warning is in place across southern NSW for Friday, as damaging westerly winds and gusts are expected to develop.

Blizzards are predicted for alpine areas above 1800 metres.

Marine wind warnings have been issued for the Illawarra, Batemans, Coffs, Macquarie, Hunter, Sydney and Eden coasts on Friday.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Irish Songs gives Goldman Wagga Town Plate

Irish Songs has won the Wagga Town Plate, a race his trainer Kurt Goldman says he has long wanted to win.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

The Astrologist entered for Sandown return

City winner The Astrologist is yet to race this season but the three-year-old is scheduled to make his return in a 1200m-race at Sandown.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Winning is uncomplicated for Kendrick

Trainer Stuart Kendrick is nearing 900 career winners and has a strong hand at Doomben with filly Uncomplicated.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Caring, respected: Vic officers remembered

Obituaries for the four police officers killed on a Melbourne roadside honour them as parents, partners and people committed to their community.

AAP Newswire
National

Police investigating phony virus app texts

Fake text messages linked to the coronavirus tracing app are being investigated by federal police, with Health Minister Greg Hunt warning charges will be laid.

AAP Newswire
National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire