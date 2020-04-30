Perth firm trials COVID-19 antibody test

5370537724001

A Perth-based drug and alcohol testing company has secured a federal government grant to help it continue developing a COVID-19 antibody test, saying their device will usually deliver a result from a blood sample after 90 seconds.

Alcolizer general manager Roger Hunt said a clinical trial would be conducted before new robotic automation technology boosted manufacturing of Drugilizer units from 900 to 20,000 a day within about three months.