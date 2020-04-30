National

Plane crashed after engine failure test

By AAP Newswire

Signage on the Rossair office - AAP

A Rossair plane that crashed in the South Australian Riverland, killing all three people on board, was performing a simulated failure of one of its engines but didn't regain speed and altitude after the test, an investigation has found.

In its final report into the 2017 crash, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau says normal power to both engines wasn't restored after the test, probably because the degraded aircraft performance, or the associated risk, weren't recognised by the pilots.

Killed in the crash were Rossair's chief pilot Martin Scott, 48; fellow pilot Paul Daw, 65; and Civil Aviation Safety Authority inspector Stephen Guerin, 56.

