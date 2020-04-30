National

Pandemic leads to judge-alone sex trial

By AAP Newswire

A NSW man charged with a sex offence has won his bid for a judge-alone trial after jury trials were stopped indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Crown opposed the application, arguing the overriding consideration was community involvement in the criminal justice system.

"In these extraordinary times it is incumbent upon judges of this court to attend to whatever work is able to be performed," Judge Sean Grant said in the NSW District Court in Albury on Thursday.

"This includes noting the clear intention of parliament for the ordering of more trials to be conducted by judge alone."

He confirmed the June trial date, finding the Crown was optimistic in submitting that if it was vacated there was a possibility a jury trial could proceed in late 2020.

Lawyers for the man - who's charged with having sexual intercourse without consent - said there was nothing unique or particular about the case that made it inappropriate for a judge-alone trial.

"The accused's counsel submits it is in the complainant's interest that the matter be dealt with expeditiously and if a judge-alone order is not made there will be a significant delay in the finalisation of the matter."

The judge said the clear intention of the NSW parliament was "the business of the court is to continue".

