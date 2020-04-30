Ex-prison guard guilty of drug trafficking

A former Queensland prison guard has avoided jail for drug trafficking after joining a bumbling steroid supply syndicate.

The unsophisticated drug ring sold about 1000 units of the bodybuilding drug over a four-week period but made no profit.

Daniel Jared Arriagada, 30, pleaded guilty on Thursday to supplying and trafficking a dangerous drug in November and December 2018.

His role in the illegal business was promoting steroid use at the World Gym, where he worked as a fitness trainer after leaving corrective services, the Brisbane Supreme Court was told.

The syndicate, made up of three men, also discussed sourcing, transporting and selling steroids, Justice Martin Burns said during sentencing.

"I doubt that any of the three of you were particularly successful at any of these tasks," he said.

"The syndicate was not overly sophisticated and not profitable."

Arriagada, who was also a former Australian Defence Force soldier, was arrested at a home he shared with one of the men after police found 65 grams of the drug.

The court heard he worked as a corrective services officer for four years. He resigned just prior to joining the syndicate and starting work at the gym.

He was fired from the gym after being charged.

Arriagada was sentenced to two-and-a-half years' jail suspended for four years.