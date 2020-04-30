National

No bail for alleged NSW abductor, rapist

By AAP Newswire

Signage outside a Sydney court (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man accused of abducting and raping a 12-year-old girl in Sydney's north will remain behind bars after he declined to apply for bail.

Brett John Callaghan, 37, did not appear before Parramatta Local Court on Thursday as his case was heard.

He did not apply for bail and it was formally refused by magistrate Miranda Moody.

His case will return to the same court on May 14 in relation to a forensic order made by police and a potential bail application.

Police say the girl visited a Hornsby shopping centre with friends on Tuesday before going to a nearby skate park where Callaghan allegedly abducted her.

The girl was reported missing about 5.30pm after she failed to meet up with her parents at Hornsby Westfield.

Police say the girl was seen leaving the Thornleigh skate park with an unknown man and another child.

Detectives arrested Callaghan at a home in Dural, where the girl was located after 1am on Wednesday.

Police allege she was sexually assaulted while in the vehicle on the way to the Dural property and at the home.

Callaghan has been charged with taking and detaining with intent to obtain advantage, aggravated sexual intercourse with a child aged between 10 and 14, and sexually touching another person without consent.

