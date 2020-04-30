National

Qld drug trafficker jailed for 17 years

By AAP Newswire

A statue of 'Lady Justice' or Themis - AAP

1 of 1

A Queensland man who ran a "substantial" drug trafficking business has been sentenced to more than 17 years in jail.

Ngoc Tang Phan was paid $18.5 million for about 100kg of methamphetamine sold to a syndicate that was just one of his customers.

He also sold heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

The 38-year-old spoke in code when discussing his deals and used gestures, pointing to different parts of his face to indicate various types of drugs, to avoid being caught.

He also wrapped his drugs distinctively in a Vietnamese newspaper sprinkled with pepper.

Runners conducted most of the day-to-day operations of the business.

Phan was driven "purely and cynically by profit" in coordinating the substantial trafficking business in Queensland, said Brisbane Supreme Court Justice Helen Bowskill.

"Your turnover was very high, in the many millions of dollars," she told Phan while handing down his sentence on Thursday.

The father-of-five pleaded guilty last week to trafficking between April 2013 and June 2016.

He was sentenced to 17 years and six months behind bars.

Latest articles

Sport

Country club challenge set to keep footballers and netballers connected during lockdown

Footballers and netballers from country clubs across Victoria are set to put their skills to the test with a new social challenge launching today. The Country Club Challenge is an online competition that will consist of all AFL country and Netball...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Light at end of tunnel for Moama Magpies

Moama knew it was in for some pain in 2019.

Shepparton News
Sport

Lions look for elevated effort

Off yet another straight-sets finals exit, Mulwala is focused on turning its solid regular season output into September success.

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Caring, respected: Vic officers remembered

Obituaries for the four police officers killed on a Melbourne roadside honour them as parents, partners and people committed to their community.

AAP Newswire
National

Police investigating phony virus app texts

Fake text messages linked to the coronavirus tracing app are being investigated by federal police, with Health Minister Greg Hunt warning charges will be laid.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld COVID-19 vaccine shows promise

Early tests of the University of Queensland’s COVID-19 vaccine have shown it can raise high levels of antibodies that can neutralise the deadly virus.

AAP Newswire