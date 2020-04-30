National

Vic lashed with rain as cold snap sets in

By AAP Newswire

A person walks in heavy rain in Melbourne - AAP

Victorians are set to shiver through days of chilly temperatures as rain, hail, strong winds and snow hit the state.

Chris Arvier from the Bureau of Meteorology says there is moderate to minor flooding in the northeast, including the Goulburn and Kiewa rivers, with no end to the rain in sight.

Melburnians experienced a wet and dreary Wednesday and should brace for thunderstorms and hail on Thursday afternoon after a brief dry spell in the morning.

The Melbourne CBD recorded 24mm of rain in the past 24 hours while the east and southeastern suburbs recorded close to 40mm.

The city's total rainfall for the month is at 138.4mm, making it the wettest April since 1960.

It was initially forecast to reach a top of 12C on Thursday in Melbourne, which would have made it the coldest April day since 1995, but that has been revised to 15C.

Mr Arvier said Friday would bring heavy showers again and reach a top of just 12C.

Severe weather warnings with possibly damaging winds of up to 100km/h are in place for coastal areas and the alpine region, with the Mornington Peninsula expected to experience some of the stronger gusts.

The cold snap is also predicted to bring some early snow to Falls Creek and Mt Buller, which are experiencing temperatures below zero, Mr Arvier said.

These areas also saw the most rainfall in the past 48 hours, with Falls Creek recording 183mm, Mt Buffalo 145mm and Kiewa River 140mm.

The snow is expected to cease by late Saturday, but Victoria will not see any relief from the cold snap until Tuesday.

The chill and rain will persist across the state over the coming days, and Mr Arvier said the wind could make it feel colder, particularly in Melbourne and along the coast.

