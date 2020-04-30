National

Aged care operators call for more funding

By AAP Newswire

A resident of a nursing home sees her son through the window. - AAP

Aged care providers say they need more funding to help them face the coronavirus pandemic, saying additional support so far of "an average of $2 per resident per day" is not enough to help keep them safe.

"The ability of many services to meet the needs of those they care for was already constrained due to major and prolonged financial pressures, long before the pandemic," they say in a statement.

"The rising costs of keeping residents safe from coronavirus is pushing us closer to breaking point."

Australia's death toll sits at 90 after a 12th resident of Sydney aged care home, Newmarch House, died on Wednesday.

Chiefs of Aged and Community Services Australia, Anglicare Australia, Baptist Care Australia, Leading Age Services Australia and UnitingCare Australia say government support so far equates to an average of $2 per resident per day which was "not enough to cover the costs of keeping people safe".

This included masks and protective equipment, cleaning and sanitation, paying casual staff who have to isolate and also being able to pay the backfilling staff, technology to maintain family connections, social distancing measures and processes to make visits to residents safe.

Aged care homes have been facing anger from families, with many facilities not been allowing face-to-face visits.

"Our response to the pandemic has been directed by the national cabinet's guidance on visitor restrictions, with enhanced resident protections put in place by some facilities in response to local risk factors," they said.

"These decisions were not taken lightly and have been made with the sole intent to save lives."

