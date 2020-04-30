Tas to release report on virus outbreak

A report on a deadly coronavirus outbreak in northwest Tasmania will be released by the state government on Thursday morning.

Two-thirds of the island's 219 cases are located in the region, along with all but one its 11 deaths.

The cluster of cases in health workers and patients at Burnie's North West Regional Hospital forced the facility's closure for a deep clean a little over two weeks ago.

Hospital operations were on Wednesday handed back to state staff after defence force personnel and AusMAT medics, who flew in to assist, completed their work.

The emergency department at the hospital has reopened as services progressively return.

About 4500 staff, patients and their families were forced into a fortnight of quarantine when the hospital shut.

All staff will be tested before being allowed to return to work, with a crew of about 20 already cleared.

One new case, a female northwest health worker aged in her 20s, was confirmed on Wednesday night.

Premier Peter Gutwein has pledged an additional independent review into the outbreak, which has previously been linked to Ruby Princess cruise ship passengers returning to the state.

He will outline Tasmania's recovery plan when parliament sits on Thursday to pass COVID-19-related legislation.