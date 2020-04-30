Stoush over Victoria’s schools continues

Victorian Education Minister James Merlino has accused the federal government of using funding to force independent schools to go against the state's health advice.

The federal government has offered independent and religious schools across Australia an early payment of 12.5 per cent of their annual funding, or $1.7 billion, if they get students back into classrooms by the end of May.

Under the offer, the schools would receive the money, which would otherwise be given to them in July, in two instalments.

The first instalment would be given once a plan is in place to have face-to-face classes being run for all year levels and the second if at least 50 per cent of students are attending school at the end of May.

Mr Merlino has lashed the offer, which comes as parents in the state are urged to keep children at home to learn remotely to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"What the federal government is doing is using funding to force non-government schools to ignore the expert health advice of the Victorian chief health officer," he said on Wednesday.

"Expert health advice, not money, should determine whether or not a school fully opens for students, staff and teachers."

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton is recommending most students stay home.

But the health advice from the national Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy is that there is no evidence of transmission of the virus at schools and that students don't need to exercise social distancing.

It comes as another person died from the coronavirus in Victoria.

The woman in her 80s died in hospital on Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll to 18.

The total number of Victorian cases rose by three on Wednesday to 1354, but only 67 are active, with 1287 people having recovered.

The state government has also announced it will provide one-off payments of up to $1100 for international students who have lost work during the pandemic.

Jobs Minister Martin Pakula said the $45 million fund could support up to 40,000 international students in the state, who are not eligible for federal government payments.

"It is the appropriate and humane thing to do," Mr Pakula said.