National

Coronavirus payment agencies face scrutiny

By AAP Newswire

A file image of people queuing outside a Centrelink officei - AAP

1 of 1

Senior officials in charge of rolling out billions of dollars in payments to the jobless and workers will be quizzed at a hearing

Department of Social Services, Services Australia, National Disability Insurance Agency, NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission officials will present evidence to the select committee on COVID-19 on Thursday..

Almost 600,000 businesses have applied for the JobKeeper wage subsidy - a payment of $1500 a fortnight - to support more than 3.3 million workers.

The figure is well under the estimated six million workers over a six-month period when the policy was costed at $130 billion.

In addition, the government has doubled the JobSeeker payment - formerly known as Newstart - and expanded eligibility to income support for the period of the coronavirus pandemic.

Labor has concerns about what will happen when the pandemic is contained and the extra payments are withdrawn.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the emergency measures have a set lifespan and a wind back will be needed to ensure the federal budget does not blow out further.

"Labor has serious concerns about the impact this will have on the hundreds of thousands of Australians whose jobs remain uncertain, and the impact this will have on the economy when or if the government suddenly snaps back the payment," Labor senator Katy Gallagher said.

Another committee is due to report on Thursday afternoon on the adequacy of income support and related payments.

The Senate committee began its work in July last year and has received hundreds of submissions, many of which are critical of the low level of payments.

The report is expected to look at what constitutes an acceptable standard of living in Australia, the structural causes of long-term unemployment, and the changing nature of work in Australia.

Latest articles

News

Apart but together

For the first time in living memory, Australians were apart, yet together, observing Anzac Day last Saturday. Corowa, Wahgunyah, Rutherglen and district people were like the rest of Australia. From their footpaths, front yards, driveways, farm gates...

Robert Muir
News

Remembering the late Peg Hanrahan OAM

Corowa is mourning the loss of Peg Hanrahan OAM who passed away last Saturday, Anzac Day at Corowa Hospital, aged 97.

Robert Muir
News

Local Coronavirus daily update

*Statistics sourced from Department of Health & Human Services Victoria and NSW Health. As of 1pm Monday, April 29 the Federation Council area remained at seven confirmed COVID-19 cases with five of those now recovered. Indigo Shire is still yet...

Corowa Free Press

MOST POPULAR

National

Caring, respected: Vic officers remembered

Obituaries for the four police officers killed on a Melbourne roadside honour them as parents, partners and people committed to their community.

AAP Newswire
National

Police investigating phony virus app texts

Fake text messages linked to the coronavirus tracing app are being investigated by federal police, with Health Minister Greg Hunt warning charges will be laid.

AAP Newswire
National

Man jailed over wife’s stabbing attack

An Indian national, who stabbed his wife more than 20 times at their Brisbane home after she asked for a divorce, has been sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment.

AAP Newswire