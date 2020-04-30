National

Pickers to quarantine at own expense

By AAP Newswire

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development Mark Furner - AAP

Thousands of fruit and vegetable pickers who will be part of the annual pilgrimage to country Queensland this year will need to factor two weeks of isolation into their plans.

Workers will have to apply for a permit and have approved accommodation and confirmation of work before they can proceed in a bid to protect the regions from the pandemic.

Backpackers traditionally make up 70 per cent of the harvest workforce.

Agriculture Minister Mark Furner says an additional 100 staff would be on hand to help manage COVID-19 compliance and warned inspections would be ramped up to ensure people adhered to restrictions.

"We need to keep everybody safe and we all have an obligation for taking actions that prevent the spread of COVID-19," Mr Furner said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland traditionally became the food bowl for the rest of Australia during the winter season.

"Seasonal work is very important for our regions, with people coming to do the harvest, which is really important for a whole range of fruit and vegetables," she said.

"But we want to make sure that our seasonal workers are abiding to COVID-safe measures."

Queensland has one additional case of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1034.

The new case was recorded after a person who contracted the virus on a cruise ship quarantined in Victoria was released without being tested for the virus.

They returned to Queensland, where they tested positive on Wednesday.

More than 104,000 tests have been conducted and there are 94 active cases, with 12 people in hospital.

