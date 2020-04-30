National

Virus course before WA hospitality restart

By AAP Newswire

Premier of Western Australia Mark McGowan - AAP

Western Australia's 70,000 hospitality workers must undergo a new COVID-19 hygiene training course before they return to work but reopening cafes, bars and restaurants may still be a long way off.

New case confirmations have been very low in WA recently, including five zero-case days since April 20.

WA's sole new coronavirus case on Wednesday was a 19-year-old woman who had travelled overseas, bringing the state's total to 551.

Announcing the mandatory course, Premier Mark McGowan said it was an important step towards an industry restart.

"I know the first question will be: does this mean cafes and bars and restaurants are all about to reopen? No, it doesn't," he told reporters.

"We still have to accept the medical and health advice in that regard.

"But we want to make sure that when they do reopen, we have the best and safest and healthiest environment available, and staff are protected and customers are protected as well."

Cafes and restaurants are currently only allowed to offer takeaway.

On Monday, the state government increased the two-person indoor and outdoor gathering limit to 10, prompting many families to picnic in parks.

But people must continue with social distancing and Mr McGowan has warned the restrictions will be tightened again if necessary.

