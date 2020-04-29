National

Temps set to get ‘incredibly cold’ in NSW

By AAP Newswire

A pedestrian holds an umbrella during heavy rain in Coogee, File - AAP

NSW is set for an "incredibly cold" end to the working week after rain, thunderstorms and damaging winds hit parts of the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects maximum temperatures to generally drop into the single digits and mid-teens on Friday, with gusty westerly winds exacerbating the chill.

Senior forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse said a rain band stretching from the northwest to the southeast of NSW would move further east over the rest of Wednesday and Thursday.

"Behind that we're seeing more showers and more thunderstorm activity as the cold front moves through," Ms Woodhouse said in a video shared by the weather bureau on Wednesday.

A severe weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and damaging winds around the alpine peaks, the southwest slopes and parts of the ACT.

Another warning for damaging winds has also been issued for the Riverina region and parts of western NSW, and flood watch advisories are in place for a number of catchments along the western slopes.

A sheep grazier's warning applies to a number of districts including the Hunter, the northern, southern and central tablelands and the Snowy Mountains.

Ms Woodhouse said temperatures would cool significantly on Thursday and Friday following the cold front.

"Friday for most people is going to be one of the coldest days, with quite gusty westerly winds making it feel significantly colder," she said.

"With maximum temperatures across the state generally either single digits or into the mid-teens in a few places, it's going to be incredibly cold on Friday."

