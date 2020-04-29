National

No Syria evacuation despite virus: Dutton

By AAP Newswire

Al-Hol Refugee Camp in northern Syria - AAP

Australian women and children trapped in northeast Syria won't be removed from camps despite the first recorded coronavirus death in the region.

Save the Children has renewed calls for the Australian government to repatriate the 47 children and 19 women.

The organisation says an outbreak would be almost impossible to contain.

As well, many children in the camp, including Australians, were already sick and malnourished, making them more susceptible to the effects of COVID-19.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said he was concerned for the health of all Australians, at home and abroad.

"Whether it be people in Syria or Sydney, it doesn't matter, I want to make sure that we can provide whatever support we can," he told the ABC on Wednesday.

However, the government's opposition to evacuations remained unchanged.

"We don't want to put Australians or Australian assets in harm's way," he said.

"It's been made even clearer with the presence of COVID in that part of the world. Our position hasn't changed in that regard."

