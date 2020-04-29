National

Man abducts, assaults Sydney girl, 12

By AAP Newswire

NSW Police Detective Superintendent John Kerlatec - AAP

1 of 1

A 12-year-old girl visited a Sydney shopping centre with friends before going to a nearby skate park before she was abducted and sexually abused during an hours-long ordeal, police say.

The girl was reported missing about 5.30pm on Tuesday after she disappeared from Hornsby Westfield where she was supposed to be picked up by her parents.

Detectives say the girl travelled from the shopping centre to a Thornleigh skate park where she was seen leaving with a man she did not know and a young girl.

The 12-year-old agreed to travel to the 37-year-old man's Dural property, where she was sexually assaulted before being found about 1.15am on Wednesday, NSW Police allege.

She has since been taken to hospital and assessed.

The man was arrested and taken to Hornsby Police Station where it's expected he'll be charged with at least four offences related to child sexual assault.

Detective Superintendent John Kerlatec says the other young girl was used by the man to build trust with the alleged victim.

The two children didn't know each other.

"We're not sure but we can suspect this other young girl was with this male ... that gave her a sense of comfort, sense of safety to say, this guy may be a parent and it's OK to leave with them," Det Supt Kerlatec said on Wednesday.

Police do not believe the man and victim had been in prior contact but the 37-year-old and the girl with him are known to each other.

That girl is now in the care of family members.

Det Supt Kerlatec urged parents to take particular care as coronavirus restrictions are eased and to speak to their children about safety.

"You can imagine any parent would be absolutely distraught, reflecting on their activities, their actions, decisions, the previous conversations they'd had."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton bike shops experience ‘unprecedented demand’

Cycling shops across Shepparton are selling out of bikes as demand hits ‘Christmas time’ levels due to COVID-19 restrictions. Since people have been flocking to Greater Shepparton’s bike trails in search of exercise, bike shops have seen...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Chanel’s plant is a prize possession

It was the perfect surprise for Shepparton’s Chanel Taylor when Gardens on Archer pulled up with a prize plant just for her. Chanel was the second winner in The News’ Surprise Delivery program, receiving her new fern on Tuesday...

Shepparton News
News

Euroa green thumb grows portable garden

With gardening gloves on and a trowel in hand, Euroa’s Tara Whitsed stands at her potting station in the backyard of her modern home. Although admitting she found her mother — proclaimed “gardening nerd” Diane Walton &mdash...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Ben Cousins arrested again in Perth

Fallen former AFL premiership player Ben Cousins, who recently spoke of his troubles, has been arrested again in Perth after a car was seen driving erratically.

AAP Newswire
National

Caring, respected: Vic officers remembered

Obituaries for the four police officers killed on a Melbourne roadside honour them as parents, partners and people committed to their community.

AAP Newswire