Early rains give SA farmers reason to hope

By AAP Newswire

Farmer Les Jones is pictured on his farm in the Goolhi, NSW

Good autumn rains and the prospect of more to come in winter has put a smile on the faces of South Australia's farmers after two years or more of drought conditions.

Following good rain about a week ago, another cold front moved across SA on Wednesday, bringing the prospect of widespread falls and up to 60 millimetres across the Adelaide Hills.

Some SA farmers have already had more rain this year than for the whole of 2019, while the Bureau of Meteorology said, even before Wednesday's falls, Adelaide's total had reached 130mm compared with just 18mm at the same time last year.

The bureau said the outlook also suggested a high chance of above-average rainfall across SA during winter.

Eyre Peninsula grain grower Dion Woolford, 32, was still waiting for the front to hit but said the prospect of rain was a relief.

"The timing couldn't be better in terms of getting the crops in and getting the early germination of the weeds," he said.

"We've had enough rain to get most of our crop up so it's a good start if the forecast comes through.

"The rain that's hit the ground is a relief not only for the crops and our business but for our mental health as well.

"Our industry is male-dominated and blokes aren't that good about talking about their mental health."

Primary Producers SA chair Rob Kerin said the forecasts for the 2020 season gave farmers hope.

"With some coming off a dry couple of years, this rain is really important, he said.

"It's a promising start but we'd like to see more rain over the next few days."

This week's system is expected to have the biggest impact on the southern parts of SA with little or no rain expected in the north.

By mid-afternoon on Wednesday, Mt Lofty had recorded close to 25mm, Mt Gambier, in the southeast, about 15mm, and Cummins, on Eyre Peninsula, about 10mm.

