Man faces WA court over parents' murder

By AAP Newswire

Police at the house in Hocking (file image)

A man accused of fatally attacking his parents at their Perth home has indicated he will plead guilty.

Myles William Taylor, 34, is charged with murdering his mother Lesley Ann Taylor, 64, and attempting to unlawfully kill his father Michael Wayne Taylor, 65, at their Hocking home, in Perth's north, on Sunday.

Mr Taylor died from injuries in hospital on Tuesday, so the charge related to him is expected to be upgraded to murder.

Taylor, who has also been charged with criminal damage, faced Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Wednesday but no formal pleas were taken.

He was remanded in custody until his next court date on May 27.

City of Joondalup chief executive Garry Hunt said the Taylors worked for the council for two decades, and were highly respected and much-loved by their colleagues.

"Thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones," Mr Hunt said in a statement.

"This is a very difficult period for the City and its close-knit workforce."

Mourning staff were being offered counselling, he said.

