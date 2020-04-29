National

Accused Sydney sword killer test-drove car

By AAP Newswire

Blake Davis and Hannah Quinn (file image) - AAP

An actor accused of murdering a home invader with a samurai sword on a Sydney street wants to stop reporting to police over coronavirus fears.

But a prosecutor has questioned if Blake Davis, 30, is limiting his movements amid the COVID-19 pandemic with GPS records suggesting he recently test-drove a car.

Davis and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Hannah Quinn, both remain on bail awaiting trial later this year after pleading not guilty to murdering Jett McKee in August 2018.

Currently, Davis needs to report five days a week to police and abide by a nightly curfew and electronic monitoring.

He must live with his mother in the Blue Mountains.

But Davis' lawyer, Abigail Bannister, told the NSW Supreme Court on Wednesday those conditions pose a danger to him, his mother and the broader community during the COVID-19 crisis.

He wants his reporting and curfew requirements halted or relaxed until the threat passes.

In particular, his lawyer noted Davis' mother suffered a serious lung condition and her son's reporting obligations could jeopardise her health.

"He is practising social distancing and remaining at home as much as possible and is only leaving the home for absolute necessities," Ms Bannister told the court.

But crown prosecutor Christopher Taylor used tracking records from Davis' electronic monitoring anklet to suggest otherwise.

Over three days last week, the GPS data showed Davis travelled to dentist appointments, supermarkets and a car dealership.

"How does buying a car comply with the bail conditions he's already agreed to?" Justice Robertson Wright queried.

Ms Bannister explained her client was attempting to rectify having to take public transport to report to Katoomba Police Station.

Davis ultimately opted against buying the vehicle, she said.

She accused the Crown of "cherry-picking" data and said her client "spent the vast majority of time self-isolating".

Davis is accused of striking Mr McKee in the head with a samurai sword before the rapper, who performed under the alias Scepaz, was found dead at a Forest Lodge intersection.

Police allege the hip-hop artist was armed with a replica pistol, pepper spray and knuckledusters when he burst into the couple's home and demanded money.

Justice Wright was urged by the Crown to keep in mind the nature of his alleged actions when ruling on any changes to Davis' bail conditions.

But Ms Bannister said they must also be put into context.

"His alleged conduct is said to be responsive after an aggravated home invasion by an armed offender committing both robbery and assault," she said.

Justice Wright plans to deliver his ruling in the coming days.

After Davis' matter was heard, Quinn's barrister, Tom Hughes, withdrew a separate bail variation application on behalf of his client.

