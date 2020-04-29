Porsche rampage pair jailed for Vic spree

Two men who used a stolen Porsche to ram police vehicles in a Melbourne shopping centre car park after a crime spree have been jailed.

Darcy McKay, 28, and Mark Gilbert, 29, also admitted stealing vehicles worth a combined $334,000 in the weeks before the ramming in April 2018.

McKay was driving the stolen Porsche when he sped through suburban streets in Greensborough, Preston and Bundoora at 130km/h to 150km/h.

The duo managed to escape police in the underground car park at Greensborough Plaza and narrowly avoided hitting an officer.

They fled to Northland shopping centre at Preston, where they were boxed in by police cars.

"You tried to batter your way out of your arrest," Victorian County Court Judge Gregory Lyon said on Wednesday.

McKay rammed the police cars 28 times in three minutes.

Their actions placed members of the community and police officers at risk and Judge Lyon commended the bravery of the police who attended the scene.

Meanwhile, Gilbert, his passenger, was egging him on in the car yelling "go, go, go".

"The noise of the car and the smell of burning rubber created a terrifying scenario for those present," Judge Lyon said of the scene.

The judge took into account the men's guilty pleas, background, rehabilitation prospects and criminal history before handing down his sentence.

McKay was jailed for six years and is eligible for parole after three years and 10 months. He has already spent 755 days behind bars.

Gilbert was ordered to serve three years and 11 months but could be released in just over eight months if granted parole because of time already spent in jail.