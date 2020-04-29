National

Elderly man dies after NSW home invasion

By AAP Newswire

NSW Police establish a crime scene at a home at Cherrybrook - AAP

1 of 1

An 86-year-old man has died and his wife remains in hospital after they were bashed in their home in Sydney's northwest.

The attack occurred after midnight on Wednesday when two men forced entry to the couple's Cherrybrook home, threatened the couple and assaulted them.

Both were taken to hospital with serious head injuries, but the man died later on Wednesday.

The 84-year-old woman is believed to be in a stable condition.

The men, who fled and are yet to be apprehended, concealed their faces.

Latest articles

Sport

Crockett-Grills a fan favourite

By Phoebe McWilliams, Geelong Football Club Julia Crockett-Grills is Geelong Cats’ women’s loveable larrikin. The 25-year-old is a unique character with a number of quirky traits that truly make her one of a kind. Here are three of them...

Shepparton News
Sport

E-Series | Jacobson hoping for better luck

Garry Jacobson’s virtual tour of the world continues tonight in the fourth round of the BP Supercars All Stars E-Series. The Shepparton product is holding his own on the iRacing platform, consistently finding himself in battles near the top of the...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Katandra Kats looking to go at least a few better

Gradual improvement is the number-one aim as Trent Herbert takes the reins as Katandra coach.

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Ben Cousins arrested again in Perth

Fallen former AFL premiership player Ben Cousins, who recently spoke of his troubles, has been arrested again in Perth after a car was seen driving erratically.

AAP Newswire
National

Caring, respected: Vic officers remembered

Obituaries for the four police officers killed on a Melbourne roadside honour them as parents, partners and people committed to their community.

AAP Newswire