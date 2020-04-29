National

Alleged NSW pedestrian killer refused bail

By AAP Newswire

A male driver charged with multiple offences after a pedestrian was hit and killed in western Sydney has been refused bail.

Police allege Zak Edward Gaynor killed a 63-year-old woman in Leonay, near Penrith, about 4.30pm on Tuesday after his car crossed onto the wrong side of the road and mounted the curb.

The woman was found dead at the scene. The 25-year-old driver from Pemulwuy was taken to Nepean Hospital for mandatory tests.

Gaynor was later charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, not keeping left of the dividing line and possession of prohibited drugs.

He did not apply for bail and it was formally refused when he appeared before magistrate Brian Van Zuylen at Penrith Local Court via video link on Wednesday.

