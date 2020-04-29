National

Surge in drones involved in air accidents

By AAP Newswire

Farmers attend free drone training class in China - AAP

1 of 1

Drones have surpassed helicopters to become the second most common aircraft involved in accidents over the past five years, Australian Transport Safety Bureau statistics show.

The number of manned aircraft experiencing near encounters with remotely-piloted aircraft also rose significantly.

"It is very likely that there was an increasing trend for the number of accidents per year for RPA conducting survey or photographic work and instructional flying," the safety watchdog said in a 2010-2019 report released on Wednesday.

Plane crashes accounted for the most fatalities by far, followed by sport and pleasure flying helicopters, gryocopters and gliders.

Within commercial air transport, balloons had an accident rate more than 10 times higher than for planes or helicopters, but there was only one fatal accident within the 10-year study timeframe.

There were 35 fatalities from 22 aircraft accidents last year, broadly in-line with the average of 32.3 deaths from 23.1 accidents per year over the previous nine years.

Latest articles

News

Adopted greyhound Chillby turns morning roll call into a must-watch

Morning roll call has become a highlight for Shepparton East Primary School students thanks to adorable adopted greyhound Chillby. Teacher Ash Williamson, accompanied by his furry, four-legged pal, has been sending filmed “morning messages” to his...

Charmayne Allison
News

Isolation turns thumbs green

Sue Handley is a passionate gardener and has always considered getting out in the garden good therapy. Now the Mooroopna Hardware employee is run off her feet by customers turning to gardening during social isolation. Ms Handley said she was...

Jessica Ball
News

Shepparton’s history revealed in interactive online presentations

Shepparton’s history enthusiasts can discover more about the origins of the region, through new online and interactive video presentations hosted by local history experts. Lost Shepparton Facebook page founder and photo historian Geoff Allemand has...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Ben Cousins arrested again in Perth

Fallen former AFL premiership player Ben Cousins, who recently spoke of his troubles, has been arrested again in Perth after a car was seen driving erratically.

AAP Newswire
National

Caring, respected: Vic officers remembered

Obituaries for the four police officers killed on a Melbourne roadside honour them as parents, partners and people committed to their community.

AAP Newswire