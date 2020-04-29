National

PM adamant double-dole will be wound back

By AAP Newswire

The prime minister is adamant Australia's unemployment allowance will be cut in half once the coronavirus crisis is over.

More than 800,000 people have signed up for JobSeeker since the global pandemic kicked off.

The payment has been temporarily doubled to help sacked workers survive the outbreak.

Scott Morrison insists the dole will return to normal at the end of September.

"This was an emergency response measure," he told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

"This was not a change in the government's view about the broader role of the social safety net in Australia."

