Experts examine childcare virus case

By AAP Newswire

PM Scott Morrison.

Medical officials are examining the case of a four-year-old in western Sydney who contracted the coronavirus.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison says while individual cases among children are to be expected, the medical advice is still that young people are less likely to catch or spread the disease.

The preschooler was one of 11 new cases recorded in NSW on Wednesday.

The childcare centre they attended has been closed for cleaning.

"Undoubtedly there will be individual cases (among children). That's I don't think of itself a surprise," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

"I have no doubt that those individual cases are looked over by (chief medical officer) Professor (Brendan) Murphy and the rest of the medical expert panel."

