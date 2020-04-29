National

Defendants disagree over Qld flood payout

By AAP Newswire

Lawyers for victims of the 2011 Brisbane floods and a large Queensland dam operator are in "furious agreement" about how to split one of Australia's biggest class-action payouts, a NSW court has heard.

The NSW Supreme Court in 2019 found the Queensland government and two state-owned water suppliers liable for the failures of engineers operating Wivenhoe and Somerset dams in 2011.

As the debate on Wednesday turned to how much each party was responsible, lawyers working on behalf of nearly 7000 flood victims argued the government and its water suppliers Seqwater and Sunwater were equally liable and therefore should pay 33.3 per cent each.

"The plaintiff and the first defendant (Seqwater) are at long last in furious agreement on how to allocate responsibility," Julian Sexton SC for the flood victims told the court on Wednesday.

But Mr Sexton said another defendant had claimed it should be liable for only 25 per cent.

"Eight per cent is quite a lot of money in the circumstances of this litigation," he said.

The hearing continues before Justice Robert Beech-Jones.

The total payout could reach into the hundreds of millions of dollars, class action law firm Maurice Blackburn has said.

But victims may never see a cent as Seqwater and Sunwater have both launched appeals against the original judgment.

That appeal will be mentioned in court on June 24.

