Virus-fearing Vic prisoner wants freedom

By AAP Newswire

A Victorian prisoner with a chronic heart condition and asthma wants to be freed from jail over fears he's a "sitting duck" at risk of dying from coronavirus.

Mark Rowson was jailed two years ago for obtaining financial advantage by deception and is now a little over halfway through his sentence.

But the 53-year-old has gone to the Supreme Court asking for his immediate release and for Corrections Victoria to consider freeing other non-violent offenders.

No cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Victorian prisons, but Rowson believes it's inevitable the deadly virus will get into the prison system at some point.

The fear is if it does, it will quickly spread.

Overcrowding in prison means many are forced to share cells and close quarters where they can't keep the recommended 1.5-metre distance between themselves.

"These spaces are even smaller than the space of rooms at close quarters in cruise ships which have been shown to be prone to the spread of COVID-19," his lawyer Emrys Nekvapil said in court documents.

He said Rowson was 25 times more likely than a person without his medical conditions to die of the virus if he gets it.

Rowson first asked for early release on April 2, but rather than continue to wait for that decision he wants Supreme Court Justice Tim Ginnane to allow him to live with his mother for the foreseeable future.

Mr Nekvapil said Rowson believed he was safer at home.

Lawyers are arguing their case by videolink to the court, which Mr Nekvapil noted was because the government had taken extreme but necessary steps to prevent "a very small but real risk of death".

He described Rowson as a "sitting duck".

They ask that Rowson be released until "reasonably accurate and rigorous scientific evidence is available as to how the virus spread and how to effectively combat and/or treat the virus".

Corrections Victoria should also draw up lists of prisoners most at risk from the virus and consider releasing them and other non-violent offenders in order to reduce the prison population, they argue.

