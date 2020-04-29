National

Chinese ambassador out of line: Dutton

By AAP Newswire

Ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye - AAP

Peter Dutton has censured the Chinese ambassador for threatening to boycott Australian products and releasing details of a private conversation with the country's most senior diplomat.

"I think some of the comments are very much out of line and regrettable," the home affairs minister told 5AA Radio on Wednesday.

"Of course we are not going to be deviating off course from dealing with a very serious issue.

"We aren't going to be held to ransom or succumb to threats from anybody."

The Chinese government is furious with Australia for pursuing a global inquiry into the origins of coronavirus.

Ambassador Cheng Jingye suggested Chinese people might boycott Australian products or decide not to visit or study in Australia if the government pushed for an independent inquiry.

The Chinese embassy on Tuesday then released details of a private conversation between Mr Cheng and DFAT secretary Frances Adamson, in what has been viewed as a clear and intended breach of diplomatic protocol.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says China's latest criticisms of Australia are ludicrous.

"It's prudent and sensible for there to be an independent and transparent investigation to the origins of this global pandemic," he told Sky News.

"We won't bow to economic coercion, we will continue to talk up in Australia's national interest and we won't trade off health outcomes for economic outcomes."

Crossbench senator Rex Patrick said China's actions raised questions about Australia's relationship with the superpower.

"I'm actually quite concerned about the way in which this is being approached," he told Sky.

"We should be working in partnership with China, not being subject to coercion and control by the Chinese."

Senator Patrick will have a sixth crack at establishing a parliamentary inquiry into relations with China when parliament sits next month.

For more information, phone the Building and Planning Department on 5832 9730 or via email at [email protected] vic. gov. au or visithttp://greatershepparton. com. au/bpi/planning/statutory-planning/greater-shepparton-planning-scheme/c205

