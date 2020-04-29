National

Liberal MP quiet on contesting Eden-Monaro

By AAP Newswire

NSW Minister for Transport and Roads Andrew Constance - AAP

1 of 1

A politician who shot to prominence during the summer bushfire crisis could soon run for federal parliament.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance, who almost lost his south coast home in the New Year's Eve firestorm, has said he will quit politics once the bushfire recovery is complete.

But the state Liberal MP is not ruling out a tilt at federal politics should Eden-Monaro Labor MP Mike Kelly resign for ill-health.

He said Mr Kelly was a great guy and had been an incredible member of parliament.

"Out of respect for him, I just wish everybody would let him make some statements and get on with this," Mr Constance told reporters on Wednesday.

"My job at the moment is to help our community in this state get through fires and COVID-19. I can't tell you how important that is for people.

"Our community at the moment, it doesn't need a massive political bunfight going on and that's why it's important, out of respect, give Mike some dignity and let him make the comments."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is keen to hold onto her cabinet colleague.

"I'd love to see him stay in NSW. It's ultimately his decision," she told reporters.

Mr Kelly is expected to retire from federal parliament within days, having long battled chronic health problems dating back to his Army service in Iraq.

A by-election for the marginal seat could be held within months.

NSW deputy premier John Barilaro and Liberal senator Jim Molan have been touted as possible candidates, along with former state Labor candidate Bryce Wilson.

Latest articles

News

Heritage to be protected by new council policy

For more information, phone the Building and Planning Department on 5832 9730 or via email at [email protected] vic. gov. au or visithttp://greatershepparton. com. au/bpi/planning/statutory-planning/greater-shepparton-planning-scheme/c205

James Bennett
News

Huge expansion of COVID-19 testing at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health will increase the number of people tested for COVID-19 from today, as the hospital reports there are currently no inpatients being treated for the virus. It comes after the state government announced it would aim to test...

Madi Chwasta
News

Surprise delivery gets thumbs up from Harding family

The Harding family received a special surprise on Monday, with a plethora of baked treats from the North End Bakehouse arriving on the doorstep. The first winner of the Shepparton News’ Surprise Delivery competition, the Shepparton family was...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

Ben Cousins arrested again in Perth

Fallen former AFL premiership player Ben Cousins, who recently spoke of his troubles, has been arrested again in Perth after a car was seen driving erratically.

AAP Newswire