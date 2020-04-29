National

Elderly abuse survivors promised payouts

By AAP Newswire

Elderly person being supported. - AAP

1 of 1

Elderly survivors of institutional child sexual abuse are being promised fast-tracked payments under a national redress scheme.

With hundreds of organisations dragging their feet signing onto the scheme, the federal opposition is calling on the Morrison government to make advance payments to ill and elderly survivors so they do not miss out.

"I can assure older Australians or more vulnerable Australians who are currently going through the redress process that we have absolutely prioritised your claims," Social Services Minister Anne Ruston told the ABC.

More than 300 organisations have still not signed up to the scheme for 60,000 survivors of child sexual abuse.

They face potential financial penalties, changes to their charitable status and public shaming if they do not join by June 30.

More than 6600 survivors have lodged applications for redress over the past two years and almost 1600 payments have been made.

The opposition believes hundreds of applications have been put on hold because some religious and sporting organisations have failed to join the scheme.

Labor's social services spokeswoman Linda Burney described the government's handling of the redress scheme as "nothing short of shameful".

Ms Burney is urging the government to establish an advance payment scheme, publicly name all institutions who have not signed up, and make future federal funding for institutions contingent on their participation.

She also wants the government to speed up the decision-making process and lift the cap on payments to $200,000.

"Survivors have waited long enough. Some are dying waiting. It's time for institutions to do the right thing and sign up to the scheme. And it's time for the Morrison government to ensure they do so," Ms Burney said.

Latest articles

News

Heritage to be protected by new council policy

For more information, phone the Building and Planning Department on 5832 9730 or via email at [email protected] vic. gov. au or visithttp://greatershepparton. com. au/bpi/planning/statutory-planning/greater-shepparton-planning-scheme/c205

James Bennett
News

Huge expansion of COVID-19 testing at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health will increase the number of people tested for COVID-19 from today, as the hospital reports there are currently no inpatients being treated for the virus. It comes after the state government announced it would aim to test...

Madi Chwasta
News

Surprise delivery gets thumbs up from Harding family

The Harding family received a special surprise on Monday, with a plethora of baked treats from the North End Bakehouse arriving on the doorstep. The first winner of the Shepparton News’ Surprise Delivery competition, the Shepparton family was...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

Ben Cousins arrested again in Perth

Fallen former AFL premiership player Ben Cousins, who recently spoke of his troubles, has been arrested again in Perth after a car was seen driving erratically.

AAP Newswire