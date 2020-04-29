National

Swabs collected in Vic to understand virus

By AAP Newswire

Microcentrifuge tubes containing patient samples - AAP

Blood and respiratory swabs from COVID-19 patients in Melbourne are being collected in an effort to better understand how the virus operates in different people.

Monash University infectious disease expert and hospital clinician at The Alfred and Monash Health Dr James McMahon is leading the development of the biobank.

Samples will be repeatedly taken from infected patients while they are unwell and once they have recovered from COVID-19, so researchers can study how the immune system responds to the virus.

Dr McMahon says it is obvious some individuals respond differently to the virus than others and researchers are eager to know why.

Much of the difference is due to people's age and other existing medical conditions or compromised immune systems, but that doesn't account for everything, he said.

"We were seeing severe cases alongside mild cases and were interested in exploring why that was happening," he said on Wednesday.

The biobank has been funded by a $250,000 grant from the Lord Mayor's Charitable Foundation.

Findings stemming from the initiative will be shared nationally and internationally to help health organisations respond to the virus.

