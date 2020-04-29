National

Qld COVID-19 vaccine shows promise

By AAP Newswire

Early tests of a potential COVID-19 vaccine have shown promising results against the deadly virus, Queensland researchers say.

The University of Queensland's COVID-19 vaccine has shown in pre-clinical tests it can raise high levels of antibodies that can neutralise the virus.

The university's project co-leader Professor Paul Young said the results were an excellent indication the vaccine worked as expected.

"This is what we were hoping for, and it's a great relief for the team given the tremendous faith placed in our technology by CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation), federal and Queensland governments and our philanthropic partners," Prof Young said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We were particularly pleased that the strength of the antibody response was even better than those observed in samples from COVID-19 recovered patients."

Professor Kanta Subbarao of the Doherty Institute, which is working with UQ, tested the vaccine samples in the laboratory.

"This is a very important finding because similar immune responses with SARS vaccines in animal models were shown to lead to protection from infection," Prof Subbarao said.

Dutch company Viroclinics Xplore is also collaborating on the vaccine tests.

The final results from pre-clinical tests are hoped to be in by early June before clinical trials can start.

