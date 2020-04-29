Vic premier hangs tough on school closures

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has resisted calls for students to return to face-to-face learning as the state experiences a slowdown in the rate of new coronavirus cases.

Just two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Victoria on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 1351, of whom nearly 1300 have recovered.

There are 23 people in hospital, including 11 in intensive care.

The premier has defended his decision to stick to remote learning for term two despite other states relaxing restrictions.

He noted seven coronavirus cases in Victoria have been traced back to schools, and the science on whether or not to keep children away from classrooms to tackle COVID-19 is "not settled".

"We can guess, or we can have an abundance of caution and I'm happy to be criticised for being cautious in this. I know what's at stake," Mr Andrews said.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton hasn't ruled out changing his advice during term two, as long the evidence suggests it is safe.

The premier wants 100,000 people to be tested for COVID-19 in the next two weeks before a decision is made on easing the state's restrictions.

That will be a "massive effort" but achievable if people are willing to be tested, Mr Andrews said, with Victoria having enough kits to complete up to 12,000 tests each day.

Among those being tested for the virus on Wednesday is CFMEU boss John Setka.

He will be tested alongside construction workers at Multiplex's $2.8 billion Melbourne Square site at Southbank, which had the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the industry.

The construction union's industry partner Incolink is utilising its health buses to test construction workers for COVID-19 under a new initiative supported by the state government.

"We are proud to support Incolink to extend the use of their health buses to test for COVID-19 and I encourage all members to utilise this great tool to ensure their safety," Mr Setka said in a statement.