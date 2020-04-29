National

NSW projects fast-tracked amid COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

A file image of construction workers at a Sydney development - AAP

1 of 1

NSW construction projects are set to be fast-tracked to help create thousands of jobs and inject more than $7 billion into the state's economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

NSW Planning Minister Rob Stokes says the government has identified 24 projects to undergo the fast-track assessment process over the next four weeks, including new homes, industrial complexes and six schools.

The projects would create almost 9500 new jobs, inject $7.5 billion into the economy, open up more than 325,000 square metres of public space, and deliver more than 4400 new homes, Mr Stokes said on Tuesday.

An additional five cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in NSW on Tuesday, taking the state's total to 3009 cases.

There are currently 142 COVID-19 cases being treated by NSW Health, with 19 in intensive care.

The Newmarch House nursing home in western Sydney announced on Tuesday a further five residents had died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The operator Anglicare said the virus was introduced to the Caddens facility by an employee who worked for six consecutive days while suffering very mild respiratory symptoms.

This takes the total number of deaths at the aged care facility to 11, with 34 residents and 20 staff members having tested positive to COVID-19.

The state's death toll stands at 41.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned the number of COVID-19 cases in the state will inevitably rise as restrictions on house visits are eased.

From Friday, a maximum of two adults in NSW will be permitted to visit another household for social or care reasons with their dependent children.

Latest articles

News

Sheppartonian makes teddy bears for neighbourhood

Shepparton’s Ros Burgess has been keeping busy during isolation, making little teddy bears for kids in the Boulevard Estate neighbourhood. Ms Burgess’ daughter, Amy Barclay, said the little bears had been a massive hit so far. “She gave...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Online classes teach refugees English through storytelling

A story is powerful. It has the ability to break down barriers, to build understanding. In fact, stories can change lives. Just ask Shepparton’s Lacey Lengel. She has just launched Shepparton Story House, an online program equipping local refugees...

Charmayne Allison
News

Mooroopna residents oppose nearby community housing development

Nearby residents of proposed community housing in Mooroopna’s north built by the Haven Foundation have said: ‘’go away, we don’t want it’’.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

Ben Cousins arrested again in Perth

Fallen former AFL premiership player Ben Cousins, who recently spoke of his troubles, has been arrested again in Perth after a car was seen driving erratically.

AAP Newswire