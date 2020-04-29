Four new virus cases in northwest Tasmania

Four new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Tasmania, all linked to an outbreak in the state's northwest.

The cases, which were confirmed on Tuesday night, take the state's overall tally to 218.

Three of the infected are healthcare workers from the northwest while the fourth is a person from the north who is a contact of a previous northwest case.

About two-thirds of Tasmania's cases have been in the northwest, where a cluster at Burnie's two hospitals forced their closure, a tight lockdown and widespread testing.

Health authorities are also investigating a mystery "borderline" test result in the state's south. The region hasn't recorded a positive test in two weeks.

The person went into isolation when they had symptoms.

"We are taking a precautionary approach which includes isolation, contact tracing and quarantining," Deputy Director of Public Health Scott McKeown said on Tuesday, adding it was the first time the state had had a borderline test result.

A state government report into the northwest outbreak is expected to be released this week, with a link to returning Ruby Princess cruise ship passengers among the issues being investigated.

Eleven people in Tasmania have died from COVID-19, with 10 of those fatalities in the northwest.