National

Four new virus cases in northwest Tasmania

By AAP Newswire

A stock image of a a professional performing a COVID-19 test - AAP

1 of 1

Four new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Tasmania, all linked to an outbreak in the state's northwest.

The cases, which were confirmed on Tuesday night, take the state's overall tally to 218.

Three of the infected are healthcare workers from the northwest while the fourth is a person from the north who is a contact of a previous northwest case.

About two-thirds of Tasmania's cases have been in the northwest, where a cluster at Burnie's two hospitals forced their closure, a tight lockdown and widespread testing.

Health authorities are also investigating a mystery "borderline" test result in the state's south. The region hasn't recorded a positive test in two weeks.

The person went into isolation when they had symptoms.

"We are taking a precautionary approach which includes isolation, contact tracing and quarantining," Deputy Director of Public Health Scott McKeown said on Tuesday, adding it was the first time the state had had a borderline test result.

A state government report into the northwest outbreak is expected to be released this week, with a link to returning Ruby Princess cruise ship passengers among the issues being investigated.

Eleven people in Tasmania have died from COVID-19, with 10 of those fatalities in the northwest.

Latest articles

News

Sheppartonian makes teddy bears for neighbourhood

Shepparton’s Ros Burgess has been keeping busy during isolation, making little teddy bears for kids in the Boulevard Estate neighbourhood. Ms Burgess’ daughter, Amy Barclay, said the little bears had been a massive hit so far. “She gave...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Online classes teach refugees English through storytelling

A story is powerful. It has the ability to break down barriers, to build understanding. In fact, stories can change lives. Just ask Shepparton’s Lacey Lengel. She has just launched Shepparton Story House, an online program equipping local refugees...

Charmayne Allison
News

Mooroopna residents oppose nearby community housing development

Nearby residents of proposed community housing in Mooroopna’s north built by the Haven Foundation have said: ‘’go away, we don’t want it’’.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

Ben Cousins arrested again in Perth

Fallen former AFL premiership player Ben Cousins, who recently spoke of his troubles, has been arrested again in Perth after a car was seen driving erratically.

AAP Newswire