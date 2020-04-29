Crossbench concern over virus tracing app

Independent and minor party politicians have shared their concerns about the government's coronavirus tracing app with the prime minister's office and health officials.

It comes as the Australian Federal Police says it will investigate circulated images of a fake text message about the app.

The fake text purports to come from the COVIDSafe app, warning people they had been detected straying more than 20 kilometres from their homes despite the software not tracking location.

The dodgy message tells people to register their reason for travel within 15 minutes.

People could face charges over the text, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Tuesday.

Independent Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie said she was worried the app was open to cyber-attack, with the government already showing a poor record when it came to protecting Australians' data.

Most crossbenchers had settled on the app while others had concerns, Senator Lambie told the ABC on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a northern Sydney business group has had to withdraw its advice to local traders to ban people who didn't have the app.

The government has said it would be illegal for businesses to screen customers for the app.

Ku-ring-gai Chamber of Commerce president Peter Vickers told AAP it shouldn't be illegal if Australia wanted to avoid a deadly New York City-style outbreak.

"If you don't want the app on your phone, by all means stay at home," he said.