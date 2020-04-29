National

SA health workers to get virus tests

By AAP Newswire

South Australian Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier. - AAP

1 of 1

Health workers in South Australia will be the first of a number of community groups to undergo widespread testing for COVID-19.

SA Health officials are also expected to target aged care workers as they continue to expand the state's testing regime.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said details of the testing are still being determined but the program will remain voluntary.

"And we need to do it in an evaluative way, in the form of a study, so we can be absolutely sure of the results," she said.

It comes as the number of active virus cases in SA continues to fall with just 14 people now considered to be still battling the disease.

Altogether SA has had 438 confirmed cases with no new infections over the past six days.

Prof Spurrier said health officials have also moved to lift special restrictions on the Barossa Valley region, north of Adelaide, after a concerning cluster of virus cases last month.

More than 40 infections were linked to two tour groups, one from Switzerland and the other from the US.

The cluster prompted health officials to close schools in the region and restrict the movement of people over and above the measures that applied to the rest of the state.

Those restrictions have now been lifted with schools set to reopen on Wednesday.

Latest articles

News

Sheppartonian makes teddy bears for neighbourhood

Shepparton’s Ros Burgess has been keeping busy during isolation, making little teddy bears for kids in the Boulevard Estate neighbourhood. Ms Burgess’ daughter, Amy Barclay, said the little bears had been a massive hit so far. “She gave...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Online classes teach refugees English through storytelling

A story is powerful. It has the ability to break down barriers, to build understanding. In fact, stories can change lives. Just ask Shepparton’s Lacey Lengel. She has just launched Shepparton Story House, an online program equipping local refugees...

Charmayne Allison
News

Mooroopna residents oppose nearby community housing development

Nearby residents of proposed community housing in Mooroopna’s north built by the Haven Foundation have said: ‘’go away, we don’t want it’’.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

Ben Cousins arrested again in Perth

Fallen former AFL premiership player Ben Cousins, who recently spoke of his troubles, has been arrested again in Perth after a car was seen driving erratically.

AAP Newswire