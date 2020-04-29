SA health workers to get virus tests

Health workers in South Australia will be the first of a number of community groups to undergo widespread testing for COVID-19.

SA Health officials are also expected to target aged care workers as they continue to expand the state's testing regime.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said details of the testing are still being determined but the program will remain voluntary.

"And we need to do it in an evaluative way, in the form of a study, so we can be absolutely sure of the results," she said.

It comes as the number of active virus cases in SA continues to fall with just 14 people now considered to be still battling the disease.

Altogether SA has had 438 confirmed cases with no new infections over the past six days.

Prof Spurrier said health officials have also moved to lift special restrictions on the Barossa Valley region, north of Adelaide, after a concerning cluster of virus cases last month.

More than 40 infections were linked to two tour groups, one from Switzerland and the other from the US.

The cluster prompted health officials to close schools in the region and restrict the movement of people over and above the measures that applied to the rest of the state.

Those restrictions have now been lifted with schools set to reopen on Wednesday.