National

Australia reaches important virus figure

By AAP Newswire

Signage outside Anglicare's Newmarch House in Sydney - AAP

1 of 1

Australia has squashed coronavirus transmission from unknown sources as parts of the nation start the long road back to normal life.

In a 24-hour period, there was just one case of community transmission recorded out of the 12 diagnoses made nationally.

"That is perhaps the most important figure I have had the privilege of raising since coming into this role and dealing with the coronavirus issue," Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

"It means that as a country, we are not just flattening the curve, but we are consolidating it, extending it and securing it."

He said Australians' extraordinary efforts in adhering to social distancing measures was behind the plummeting infection rate.

Australia's death toll rose to 88 on Tuesday evening with the confirmation of four more deaths at a western Sydney nursing home.

The latest victims are among the 11 residents to die at Newmarch House.

More than 5600 of the 6731 people diagnosed with coronavirus nationally have recovered.

Major supermarkets are easing purchase limits on items that were subject to panic buying including toilet paper, rice, pasta and hand sanitiser.

West Australian schools will reopen on Wednesday amid sustained federal pressure on the other states to return children to classrooms.

Victoria and Queensland are refusing to budge while NSW is forging ahead with plans to increase face-to-face learning from May 11.

State and federal leaders will have their next national cabinet meeting on Friday after last week committing to developing guidelines for elite sport.

Debate around when the AFL and NRL should restart their competitions is continuing but football's return will likely be guided by government principles.

Sport Minister Richard Colbeck said he was hopeful the national cabinet's sport guidelines would be ready at the end of the week.

"We want to see all levels of sport recommence as soon as possible," he told the ABC.

He said the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee-led principles would include professional, Olympic and community sport.

More than 2.4 million people have downloaded the COVIDSafe tracing app that uses Bluetooth interactions to record close contacts.

The government is encouraged the strong early take-up will result in the goal of 10 million being reached, boosting the scheme's effectiveness.

NSW will from Friday allow two adults to visit another house for any reason, regardless of how many people live there.

Queenslanders will be permitted to travel up to 50 kilometres from home for picnics, visiting parks or non-essential shopping from Saturday.

Latest articles

News

Sheppartonian makes teddy bears for neighbourhood

Shepparton’s Ros Burgess has been keeping busy during isolation, making little teddy bears for kids in the Boulevard Estate neighbourhood. Ms Burgess’ daughter, Amy Barclay, said the little bears had been a massive hit so far. “She gave...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Online classes teach refugees English through storytelling

A story is powerful. It has the ability to break down barriers, to build understanding. In fact, stories can change lives. Just ask Shepparton’s Lacey Lengel. She has just launched Shepparton Story House, an online program equipping local refugees...

Charmayne Allison
News

Mooroopna residents oppose nearby community housing development

Nearby residents of proposed community housing in Mooroopna’s north built by the Haven Foundation have said: ‘’go away, we don’t want it’’.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

Ben Cousins arrested again in Perth

Fallen former AFL premiership player Ben Cousins, who recently spoke of his troubles, has been arrested again in Perth after a car was seen driving erratically.

AAP Newswire