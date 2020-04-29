National

Rent relief for farmers and sports clubs

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Minister for Natural Resources Anthony Lynham. - AAP

1 of 1

More than 6000 farmers, businesses, tourism operators, and community and sports clubs can breathe a sigh of relief after a rescue package that allows them to forgo rent was approved.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said Governor Paul de Jersey has signed off on more than $33.8 million in land rent relief as part of the government's COVID-19 assistance measures.

It means, from April 1 to 30 September, state land rent will be waived.

"Business across the state are doing it tough, and not having to pay land rent is one way we can help them and keep Queenslanders in jobs," he said.

Queensland reported zero cases of COVID-19 overnight on Tuesday with just 13 cases over the past week.

The state's tally sits at 1033. There are 14 people in hospital, with six of them in intensive care.

From Saturday, Queenslanders will be permitted to travel up to 50 kilometres from home for a picnic, to visit a park, go shopping or even take a boat trip.

However, mingling in public is only allowed among members of the same household or, if you're single, you can hang out with one other person.

Latest articles

News

Sheppartonian makes teddy bears for neighbourhood

Shepparton’s Ros Burgess has been keeping busy during isolation, making little teddy bears for kids in the Boulevard Estate neighbourhood. Ms Burgess’ daughter, Amy Barclay, said the little bears had been a massive hit so far. “She gave...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Online classes teach refugees English through storytelling

A story is powerful. It has the ability to break down barriers, to build understanding. In fact, stories can change lives. Just ask Shepparton’s Lacey Lengel. She has just launched Shepparton Story House, an online program equipping local refugees...

Charmayne Allison
News

Mooroopna residents oppose nearby community housing development

Nearby residents of proposed community housing in Mooroopna’s north built by the Haven Foundation have said: ‘’go away, we don’t want it’’.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

Ben Cousins arrested again in Perth

Fallen former AFL premiership player Ben Cousins, who recently spoke of his troubles, has been arrested again in Perth after a car was seen driving erratically.

AAP Newswire