Rent relief for farmers and sports clubs

National
Rent relief for farmers and sports clubsBy AAP Newswire
More than 6000 farmers, businesses, tourism operators, and community and sports clubs can breathe a sigh of relief after a rescue package that allows them to forgo rent was approved.
Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said Governor Paul de Jersey has signed off on more than $33.8 million in land rent relief as part of the government's COVID-19 assistance measures.
It means, from April 1 to 30 September, state land rent will be waived.
"Business across the state are doing it tough, and not having to pay land rent is one way we can help them and keep Queenslanders in jobs," he said.
Queensland reported zero cases of COVID-19 overnight on Tuesday with just 13 cases over the past week.
The state's tally sits at 1033. There are 14 people in hospital, with six of them in intensive care.
From Saturday, Queenslanders will be permitted to travel up to 50 kilometres from home for a picnic, to visit a park, go shopping or even take a boat trip.
However, mingling in public is only allowed among members of the same household or, if you're single, you can hang out with one other person.