National

Cold snap on first day of COVID-19 freedom

By AAP Newswire

Surfers are seen at Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast. - AAP

1 of 1

A day trip to the beach seems unlikely for Queenslanders on their first day of freedom with a cold snap tipped to plummet minimum temperatures into single digits over the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) even expects sub-zero figures near the NSW border while frost is expected along the Darling Downs.

The cold snap caused by a low trough moving in from the southeast, that will also include storms and damaging winds on Thursday, could not be more ill-timed.

After weeks of stay-at-home restrictions, Queenslanders will be able to hit the beach, parks and even have a picnic from this weekend.

Residents can wander up to 50km from home but only mingle with members of the same household in public.

But choosing what time to head-out, where to go and what to pack will be a mission in itself.

Overnight temperatures on the Gold Coast are expected to drop to just seven degrees on Saturday while it will be a brisk nine degrees in Brisbane and eight on the Sunshine Coast.

The maximum temperatures will also take a hit with the Gold Coast dipping to 23 on Saturday and 22 degrees in Brisbane.

It may pay to pack not just a picnic blanket but also one for yourself with the temperature in the Granite belt town of Stanthorpe to hit a low of minus two degrees on Saturday and Sunday with a high of just 15.

"The Darling Downs will see that cold air quite early on Friday and a significant drop in their maximum temperatures," said BOM forecaster Peter Markworth.

"Stanthorpe is looking at a 10 degree drop in its maximum from 25 to 15 on Friday and they can expect a minimum of negative two degrees on Saturday morning."

He said, except for far north Queensland, minimum temperatures across the state will be either low teens or, predominantly, single digits.

Latest articles

News

Sheppartonian makes teddy bears for neighbourhood

Shepparton’s Ros Burgess has been keeping busy during isolation, making little teddy bears for kids in the Boulevard Estate neighbourhood. Ms Burgess’ daughter, Amy Barclay, said the little bears had been a massive hit so far. “She gave...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Online classes teach refugees English through storytelling

A story is powerful. It has the ability to break down barriers, to build understanding. In fact, stories can change lives. Just ask Shepparton’s Lacey Lengel. She has just launched Shepparton Story House, an online program equipping local refugees...

Charmayne Allison
News

Mooroopna residents oppose nearby community housing development

Nearby residents of proposed community housing in Mooroopna’s north built by the Haven Foundation have said: ‘’go away, we don’t want it’’.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

Ben Cousins arrested again in Perth

Fallen former AFL premiership player Ben Cousins, who recently spoke of his troubles, has been arrested again in Perth after a car was seen driving erratically.

AAP Newswire