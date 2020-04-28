National

Victoria to be hit with wintry blast

By AAP Newswire

Spectators in Melbourne Park as rain falls at the Australian Open - AAP

1 of 1

Victorians could shiver through one of the coldest April snaps in a quarter of a century with a wintry blast on its way.

Heavy rain, snow, chilly winds and flash flooding are expected across the state from Wednesday into the weekend with multiple warnings out.

"Get ready for the heavy rain but prepare for the cold snap which looks like for April, potentially, (one of) the coldest cold snaps in April for a quarter of a century," the weather bureau's Kevin Parkyn told reporters on Tuesday.

It will start on Wednesday night in the state's southwest before spreading across Victoria until at least Saturday.

If Melbourne nudges above 13.2C on Thursday, it will take the title of the city's coldest April day since 1995, the weather bureau confirmed.

Northeast Victoria and East Gippsland is set to be smashed with up to 100mm of rain by the end of Wednesday, with a warning issued for heavy rain leading to flash flooding and damaging winds.

State Emergency Service Chief Officer Operations Tim Wiebusch warns Victorians not to flirt with flood waters.

"You just don't know what might be lurking in those flash flood waters," he said.

Rain will ease over the state's western district with up to 15mm.

In central Victoria and Gippsland rain totals are forecast between 15mm to 35mm for Wednesday.

Temperatures will plummet on Thursday across the state as the winds turn southwesterly., reaching just 13C in Melbourne and snow could fall at 800m elevation.

"The weather is certainly going to play its part in encouraging us to stay indoors and self-isolate," Mr Parker said.

A deep low pressure system will form near Tasmania before driving cold winds over the state during the weekend.

Melbourne is likely to crack its 2019 total rainfall of 374.4mm, given 373.8mm of rain has already fallen in the city this year.

Latest articles

News

Homemade lanterns line Shepparton street for Anzac Day

A street in Shepparton’s Grammar Park Estate was lit up by lanterns on the eve of Anzac Day. The moving tribute was organised by local First North Shepparton Scouts group member Billy Collins, 11, and his mother Ange as a way to recognise the day...

Liz Mellino
News

Online classes teach refugees English through storytelling

A story is powerful. It has the ability to break down barriers, to build understanding. In fact, stories can change lives. Just ask Shepparton’s Lacey Lengel. She has just launched Shepparton Story House, an online program equipping local refugees...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton police investigate Cooma burglary

Running for eight hours across two days, four Highway Patrol members set up road blocks on the Goulburn Valley Hwy in Koonoomoo, Murray Valley Hwy in Yarrawonga and the Benalla-Tocumwal Rd in Katamatite, with the aim of targeting unsafe vehicles within the Moira Shire.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

Ben Cousins arrested again in Perth

Fallen former AFL premiership player Ben Cousins, who recently spoke of his troubles, has been arrested again in Perth after a car was seen driving erratically.

AAP Newswire