Brewers warn last drinks are on the cards

By AAP Newswire

Craft brewers are facing last drinks as the coronavirus crisis has largely mopped up sales.

While spending on alcohol has skyrocketed, independent brewers say that extra cash isn't coming their way.

A survey of Independent Brewers Association members found their sales had plummeted by nearly 70 per cent on average.

Almost all of them were running at a loss and three in five said they wouldn't survive without extra government assistance.

Many have switched to offering takeaway and delivery services to try and keep as many staff as possible employed.

Badlands Brewery in Orange is one of these, but owner Jon Shiner says the drop in sales as tourism to the town dried up means they are struggling.

"We have a strong local market, but the numbers are nowhere near enough to make up the shortfall," he said.

Another local brewery, Great Hops Brewing Co in Armidale, only opened the doors on a permanent venue in January, meaning its staff miss out on the Jobkeeper wage subsidy because they haven't been with the company for 12 months.

Owner Sam Martin said government help would go a long way to keeping the industry running and taking staff back on.

Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy told a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday his department wasn't looking at any assistance for small brewers at this stage.

The brewers association wants beer and spirits to get tax breaks in line with the wine industry.

