National

Qld baby fights for life as mother charged

By AAP Newswire

An external view of the Queensland Children's Hospital (file image) - AAP

It will be a miracle if a newborn girl allegedly violently shaken by her mother on Queensland's Sunshine Coast survives, police say.

The infant remains in a critical condition with severe head injures.

Her 28-year-old mother and another woman arrived at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with the three-week-old baby girl on March 22.

The baby had allegedly been injured days earlier before her condition worsened and she was taken to hospital.

She was transferred to the Queensland Children's Hospital, where she has been fighting for her life for more than a month.

"It will be a miracle if she survives is the medical advice I have," Detective Phil Hurst told reporters on Tuesday.

"It is an injury to the child's brain and head and that will have lifelong implications for this baby if she does survive."

The 28-year-old woman was charged with grievous bodily harm and granted bail during a hearing at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Saturday.

She is due to appear in court again on July 3.

Detectives are continuing to piece together a timeline of what happened and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

