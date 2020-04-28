National

Coles lifts limit on toilet paper purchase

By AAP Newswire

A file image of people waiting to buy toilet paper in a Coles store - AAP

1 of 1

Toilet paper limits prompted by coronavirus-fuelled hoarding have been lifted by Coles.

As the toilet paper fever eases and shelves of loo rolls remain stocked across the country, the major retailer has lifted its one packet per person restrictions on the bathroom essential.

From Tuesday, customers will be able to purchase as many packets of toilet paper and paper towels as they want.

"We expect to remove further limits as customer demand continues to stabilise and more categories see supply levels return to normal," a Coles spokeswoman said.

Other items such as pasta, flour, eggs, liquid soap and anti-bacterial wipes continue to be restricted to two per person.

Coles is the first retailer to lift restrictions on toilet paper.

Woolworths will follow the move to ease product purchase limits.

From Wednesday, Woolies' customers will be allowed to buy up to four packs of toilet paper, up from just one before. The new limit will also apply to rice.

All product limits will also be removed for pasta, frozen vegetables, tissues, baby wipes, baked beans and canned spaghetti, as well as paper towels and disposable gloves.

Eggs, flour, sugar, pasta sauce, handwash, cleaners and disinfectants will still be restricted to two products per person.

Aldi has not announced major changes to its restrictions but on Tuesday said its stores will return to their normal trading hours unless state and local trading restrictions applied.

Liquor store chain Dan Murphy's on Tuesday also returned to standard retail purchasing limits for wine and spirits.

But some temporary restrictions apply to beer, cider and pre-mixed spirits, depending on whether it is an in-store or delivery purchase

Latest articles

World

US virus deaths could reach 70,000: Trump

‘I think we’ve done a great job,‘ President Donald Trump said as he conceded the US could see up to 70,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
World

Brazil’s Bolsonaro investigated for crimes

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro will be investigated over allegations he committed several possible crimes including obstruction of justice.

AAP Newswire
World

Car rams 2 police motorcyclists in France

French authorities say a man has crashed his car against two police officers, allegedly on purpose.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

Ben Cousins arrested again in Perth

Fallen former AFL premiership player Ben Cousins, who recently spoke of his troubles, has been arrested again in Perth after a car was seen driving erratically.

AAP Newswire